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All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000
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MG5950/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 1 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 5 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 9–13 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 2 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 16–20 mm
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
Multigroom/All-in-One-TrimmerPrecision beard trimmer
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
All-in-One_Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 16 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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