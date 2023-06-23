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All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000
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MG5940/15
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 1 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 5 mm
All-in-One TrimmerPouch
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 9–13 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBeard stubble comb 2 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 16–20 mm
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
Multigroom/All-in-One-TrimmerPrecision beard trimmer
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
All-in-One-Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One-Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 12 mm
All-in-One_Trimmer& MultigroomHair comb 16 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
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