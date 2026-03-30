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All series

  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling
  • One tool, complete styling

All-in-One TrimmerSeries 5000

MG5940/15

One tool, complete styling
Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 12  high-quality tools for styling your face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay as sharp as on day one, without needing to be oiled, for a precise trim.
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For face, hair & body

One tool, complete styling

  • 12-in-1: face, head & body

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • BeardSense technology

All-in-one for face, head & body

This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

Get an even trim and sharp edges

The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 11 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

Say goodbye to body hair

Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes