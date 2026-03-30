MG5940/15
12-in-1: face, head & body
Self-sharpening steel blades
BeardSense technology
This all-in-one trimmer offers 12 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.
The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 11 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in 1 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.
Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.
Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes