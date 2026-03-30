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  • All-in-one trimmer
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  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
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  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer
  • All-in-one trimmer

Discontinued

Multigroom series 30007-in-1, Face and Hair

MG3720/15

1 award

All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Seven quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style and hairstyle you want.
See all benefits

7-in-1 trimmer

All-in-one trimmer

  • 7 tools

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • Up to 60-min run time

  • Rinseable attachments

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

7 pieces to trim your face and hair

7 pieces to trim your face and hair

The Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 7 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.

Ensure an even trim

Ensure an even trim

Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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