Discontinued
MG3720/15
7 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60-min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
The Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 7 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.
Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.
Awards