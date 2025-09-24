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Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face
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MG3710/33
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Beard comb 2 mm
Comb
MultigroomBeard comb 1 mm
Beardtrimmer& MultigroomBeard comb 5 mm
Beardtrimmer& Multigroomer Cutter
MultigroomAdjustable beard comb
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
A00390 Power adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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