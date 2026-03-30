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Multigroom series 30006-in-1, Face

MG3710/33

All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.
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6-in-1 trimmer

All-in-one trimmer

  • 6 tools

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • Up to 60-min run time

  • Rinseable attachments

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

Trim and style your face with 6 tools

Trim and style your face with 6 tools

This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.

Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

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