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  • Precise edges and contours
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  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
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  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours
  • Precise edges and contours

Discontinued

Multigroom series 1000Ultra-precise beard styler

MG1100/16

Precise edges and contours
The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 provides power and precision for trimming, shaping and shaving facial hair. Trim and shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer and the combs. Define precise lines, edges and contours with the detail shaver.
See all benefits

Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style

Precise edges and contours

  • DualCut precision trimmer

  • Detail shaver attachment

  • Fully washable, AA battery

  • 3 precision combs

Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

The 21-mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or moustache) with great control and visibility.

Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

The skin-friendly 21-mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard-to-reach areas.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. versus its Philips predecessor