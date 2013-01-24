Home
Multigroom series 1000

Ultra-precise beard styler

MG1100/16
  • Precise edges and contours Precise edges and contours Precise edges and contours
    Precise edges and contours

    The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 provides power and precision for trimming, shaping and shaving facial hair. Trim and shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer and the combs. Define precise lines, edges and contours with the detail shaver. See all benefits

      Precise edges and contours

      Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style

      • DualCut precision trimmer
      • Detail shaver attachment
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • 3 precision combs
      Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

      Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

      The 21-mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or moustache) with great control and visibility.

      Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

      Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

      Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

      Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

      Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

      The skin-friendly 21-mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard-to-reach areas.

      3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

      3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

      Trim and maintain the uniform length of your stubble, beard, goatee, sideburns and moustache with the 1-mm, 3-mm and 5-mm click-on precision combs.

      Fully washable

      Fully washable

      The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

      Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

      Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

      The brush keeps the blade clean after use.

      Easy hold and control, even when wet

      Easy hold and control, even when wet

      The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.

      AA battery included

      AA battery included

      AA battery-operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

      The blades never need to be oiled

      The blades never need to be oiled

      No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision beard trimmer
        21 mm (13/16")
        Detail foil shaver
        21 mm (13/16")
        Number of length settings
        4
        3 precision beard combs
        1, 3, 5 mm (1/32", 1/8", 3/16")

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Colour
        Black and red
        Finishing
        Plastic and rubber
        Handle
        Soft rubber grip

      • Power

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

