Discontinued
MG1100/16
DualCut precision trimmer
Detail shaver attachment
Fully washable, AA battery
3 precision combs
The 21-mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or moustache) with great control and visibility.
Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.
The skin-friendly 21-mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard-to-reach areas.
versus its Philips predecessor