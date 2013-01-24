Search terms
Precise edges and contours
The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 provides power and precision for trimming, shaping and shaving facial hair. Trim and shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer and the combs. Define precise lines, edges and contours with the detail shaver. See all benefits
The 21-mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or moustache) with great control and visibility.
Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.
The skin-friendly 21-mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard-to-reach areas.
Trim and maintain the uniform length of your stubble, beard, goatee, sideburns and moustache with the 1-mm, 3-mm and 5-mm click-on precision combs.
The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.
The brush keeps the blade clean after use.
The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.
AA battery-operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.
All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.
No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.
