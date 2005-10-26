Search terms

DVD Micro Theatre

MCD708/12
    Rich movie and excellent sound experience

    A high-quality component system flaunts a stylish and stunning design. With DVD playability, you can now feast your senses on perfect sound

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture, because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

      Progressive Scan component video for optimised image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, it writes both fields at the same time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle, whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear and natural sound, even from compact audio systems.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimises the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      High-end component design with stand

      The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

      Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

      Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Real rosewood speaker enclosure for perfect sound quality

      The speaker enclosure is made of real, natural rosewood. Its stiffness and density are both excellent acoustic damping properties for perfect quality sound reproduction. Part of the manufacturing process involves hand-making to ensure a super quality finish.

      Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

      In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. With the Loudness feature activated, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savour a more balanced sound perception overall.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2 x 50 W RMS/2 x 100 W music power
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2-way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 5" woofer
        • Ribbon tweeter
        • Gold-plated speaker connectors
        • Speaker grilles detachable
        • Real rosewood enclosure

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        2 x (L/R)/RCA
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • Digital optical out
        • FM Antenna
        • Line out
        • MW Antenna
        Video Output - Analogue
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        • SCART

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Station presets
        40

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Display Type
        VFD display
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • German
        • Dutch
        • Swedish
        • Portuguese
        • Italian
        Clock
        On main display
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        49-key with 2 x AAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        375  mm
        Set Width
        240  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        15  kg
        Packaging Height
        330  mm
        Set Height
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        525  mm
        Set Depth
        230  mm
        Main speaker depth
        225  mm
        Main speaker width
        160  mm
        Main speaker height
        275  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/programme
        • Shuffle Play
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Dynamic Range Compression
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan
        DVD Region.
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Control cable
      • FM/MW Antenna

