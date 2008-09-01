Search terms

    DVD Micro Theatre

    MCD177/12

    You're in touch with the latest and the coolest — now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD, WMA-CD, MP3-CD and USB Direct playback! Relax to your fave movies and music. Home entertainment will never be the same again!

    plus USB Direct playback

    • DivX playback
    • component design
    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

    Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

    Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

    Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

    Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture, because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

    FM digital tuning with presets

    FM digital tuning with presets

    Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Wake-up and sleep timer functions

    Wake-up and sleep timer functions

    Many alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio wakens you with the radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to programme the required length of time for the music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favourite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

    Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

    In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. With the Loudness feature activated, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savour a more balanced sound perception overall.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output Power
      2 x 20 W RMS/2 x 40 W music power
      Sound Enhancement
      • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
      • Dynamic Bass Boost
      • Loudness
      Sound System
      Dolby Digital

    • Loudspeakers

      Main Speaker
      • 4" woofer
      • Bass Reflex Speaker System

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      • 3.5 mm Line in
      • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
      USB
      USB host
      Other connections
      • Digital audio coaxial out
      • FM Antenna
      Video Output - Analogue
      • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
      • S-Video (on Hosiden)
      • SCART
      Headphones
      3.5 mm

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner Enhancements
      Auto Store
      Tuner Bands
      FM Stereo
      Station presets
      20

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Radio Alarm
      • Sleep timer
      • USB alarm
      Display Type
      LCD
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • Dutch
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Russian
      • Turkish
      Backlight colour
      Blue
      Clock
      On main display
      Eco Power Standby
      1 watt

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

    • Accessories

      AC/DC Adapter
      Switching power supply
      Included accessories
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM antenna
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      Quick start guide
      English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
      Remote control
      40-key with Lithium batteries
      User Manual
      16 languages

    • Dimensions

      Packaging Depth
      225  mm
      Set Width
      232  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      6.9  kg
      Packaging Height
      405  mm
      Set Height
      85  mm
      Packaging Width
      554  mm
      Set Depth
      275  mm
      Main speaker depth
      180  mm
      Main speaker width
      160  mm
      Main speaker height
      250  mm

    • Audio Playback

      Disc Playback Modes
      • 20-Track Programmable
      • Repeat/one/all/programme
      • Shuffle Play
      • Fast Forward/Reverse
      • Next/Previous Track Search
      Playback Media
      • WMA-CD
      • MP3-CD
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      USB Direct Modes
      • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
      • Play/Pause
      • Previous/Next
      • Programme Play
      • Repeat
      • Shuffle
      • Stop
      Loader Type
      Top

    • Still Picture Playback

      Picture Compression Format
      JPEG
      Playback Media
      • CD-R/RW
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • Picture CD
      Picture Enhancement
      Slideshow with MP3 playback

    • Video Playback

      Playback Media
      • DVD-Video
      • Picture CD
      • Video CD/SVCD
      • DivX
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      Disc Playback Modes
      • A-B Repeat
      • Angle
      • PBC
      • Slow Motion
      • Zoom
      • Parental control
      • Disc Menu
      • Fast Reverse
      • Fast Forward
      • OSD
      DVD Region.
      2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Composite video cable (Y)
    • FM antenna
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
