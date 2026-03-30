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Headphones
All series
Philips Fidelio on-ear headband headphones
Discontinued
M1/00
Fidelio
Black
In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included
Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal
Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers
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