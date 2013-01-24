Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Fidelio

on-ear headband headphones

M1/00
Fidelio
Fidelio
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Philips Fidelio on-ear headband headphones

    M1/00

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Fidelio on-ear headband headphones

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Fidelio on-ear headband headphones

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      • Fidelio
      • Black
      In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

      In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

      In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

      Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers

      Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers

      Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers

      Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

      Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

      The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

      Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

      Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

      Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation.

      Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

      Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

      The acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that comprises ear shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber, providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, it isolates every natural sound detail and delivers precise and dynamic bass without compromising on sound clarity.

      Double-layered ear shells engineered for sound precision

      Double-layered ear shells engineered for sound precision

      The M1's double-layered ear shells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound, so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1 an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

      High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

      High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

      Each speaker driver is carefully hand-picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40 mm drivers utilise high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

      Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

      Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

      The materials used for the Fidelio M1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion—using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather—to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the M1 feels and sounds excellent.

      Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

      Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

      Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound

      Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound.

      Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

      Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences, for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favoured. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible—including current recording styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        15 - 24,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        150  mW
        Distortion
        < 0.1% THD
        WBCV
        111 mV

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Oxygen free cable (1.1 m)
        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia*, SAMSUNG*. *Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA and SAMSUNG

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Audio cable
        with mic and pick-up button

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25  cm
        Height
        9.8  inch
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Depth
        8  cm
        Depth
        3.1  inch
        Net weight
        0.205  kg
        Net weight
        0.452  lb
        Gross weight
        0.66  kg
        Gross weight
        1.455  lb
        Tare weight
        0.455  kg
        Tare weight
        1.003  lb
        EAN
        69 23410 71581 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20  cm
        Length
        7.9  inch
        Width
        16.9  cm
        Width
        6.7  inch
        Height
        26.5  cm
        Height
        10.4  inch
        Net weight
        0.41  kg
        Net weight
        0.904  lb
        Gross weight
        1.542  kg
        Gross weight
        3.399  lb
        Tare weight
        1.132  kg
        Tare weight
        2.496  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71581 8
        Number of consumer packages
        2

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.7  inch
        Depth
        4.2  cm
        Height
        18  cm
        Height
        7.1  inch
        Weight
        0.166  kg
        Weight
        0.366  lb
        Width
        6.5  inch
        Width
        16.4  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Fidelio M1
      • Fidelio M1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.