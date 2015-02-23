Search terms

InSightHD wireless home monitor

M115E/12
Find support for this product
  • Stay connected to your home, pets or business Stay connected to your home, pets or business Stay connected to your home, pets or business
    -{discount-value}

    InSightHD wireless home monitor

    M115E/12

    Stay connected to your home, pets or business

    Keep an eye on things when you're not there with the Philips InSightHD monitor. Live HD video, 24 hours a day, to check on the kids when they get home, see what the dog's up to or watch over your home while you're away. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    InSightHD wireless home monitor

    Stay connected to your home, pets or business

    Keep an eye on things when you're not there with the Philips InSightHD monitor. Live HD video, 24 hours a day, to check on the kids when they get home, see what the dog's up to or watch over your home while you're away. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Stay connected to your home, pets or business

      With HD

      • For home, pets or business
      • Noise and motion detection
      • Unlimited live viewing
      • Optional cloud recording
      Manage alert notifications and monitoring zones

      Manage alert notifications and monitoring zones

      Alerts let you know straight away when a noise or motion event has been detected. The sensitivity can be adjusted and monitor zones can be set up to ensure you get the coverage and monitoring levels to suit your needs.

      Download the app and experience the InSightHD live demo

      Download the app and experience the InSightHD live demo

      The InSightHD app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and comes with a demo mode to allow you to see InSight in action. Simply type InSightHD in the app search bar.

      HD video for crystal clear viewing

      HD video for crystal clear viewing

      The InSightHD monitor brings you video in detail. Videos are streamed in high-definition 720p, making them sharp and true-to-life. The "720" refers to the number of horizontal lines of resolution on the screen. The "p" stands for "progressive scan", and is the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame.

      Noise and motion detection with notifications to your phone

      Noise and motion detection with notifications to your phone

      It's impossible to predict when something might happen. InSightHD keeps watching with adjustable motion and sound detection. Notifications will be sent to your phone automatically when noise or motion is detected.

      Cloud streaming and video storage, powered by Ivideon

      Cloud streaming and video storage, powered by Ivideon

      InSightHD works with Ivideon to provide secure and reliable video streaming as well as video cloud storage. InSightHD can be used with a subscription to automatically record events when noise or motion is detected. Events are securely stored in the Ivideon cloud and can be viewed from your phone.

      Optional recording and storage with paid subscription

      Optional recording and storage with paid subscription

      Events can be recorded and stored in the cloud for later viewing via a monthly or annual subscription. There are two plans available; the Silver plan records and stores all videos for the previous 7 days and the Gold Plan records and stores all videos for the previous 30 days.

      Unlimited live viewing via app

      Unlimited live viewing via app

      The advanced technology used in InSightHD allows non-stop streaming of live video, giving you uninterrupted viewing 24 hours a day. So, day or night, you can see live video for as long as you want. No interruptions.

      Video encryption for security and privacy protection

      Video encryption for security and privacy protection

      Security is of paramount importance and all video on the cloud, whether streaming or stored, is protected by an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) with 256-bit AES encryption. All videos are fully encrypted before transmission and can only be decrypted by your smartphone.

      Watch any time, anywhere via Wi-Fi/3G/4G LTE

      Watch any time, anywhere via Wi-Fi/3G/4G LTE

      Once InSightHD is set up, you can watch live video from the app anywhere using Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G LTE connection. As long as you are connected, there's no limit to where you can watch from.

      Wi-Fi-enabled monitor for placement anywhere in your home

      Wi-Fi-enabled monitor for placement anywhere in your home

      The InSightHD wireless monitor uses your Wi-Fi connection to stream live video and audio straight to your phone or tablet, letting you see exactly what goes on when you're not around.

      Designed with universal tripod mount

      Designed with universal tripod mount

      The M115 InSightHD has been cleverly designed to include a universal tripod mount that allows complete freedom of placement.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        78  mm
        Product depth
        65  mm
        Packaging Height
        160  mm
        Packaging Width
        158  mm
        Product width
        65  mm
        Product height
        114  mm

      • Features

        Noise detection
        Yes
        LED indicator
        Yes
        Motion detection
        Yes
        Wi-Fi
        802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4 GHz)
        Base
        Direction adjustable

      • Accessories included

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes, 3m
        USB power adapter
        1

      • Video Quality

        Formats
        H.264 video compression
        White Balance
        Automatic white balance
        Exposure
        Automatic exposure control
        HD/VGA/QVGA streaming
        Yes

      • Software

        Installation
        • via App for Android and Apple
        • InSightHD
        System supported
        • Android 4.1 or above
        • iOS7 or above
        Automatic App update
        Yes, for Android and Apple
        iPad compatibility
        • New iPad
        • iPad Air
        • iPad 4
        • iPad 3
        • iPad 2
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        • iPad Air 2
        iPhone compatibility
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 5C
        • iPhone 5S
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 Plus
        iPod compatibility
        • iPod Touch 4th generation and up
        • iPod Touch 5th generation
        Android phone compatibility
        Philips recommends Samsung Galaxy S3 performance phones or better

      • Lens and Sensor

        Focus mode
        Fixed
        Focus range
        0.8 M to infinity
        View angle
        60 degrees
        Sensor
        HD 720p

      • Input and Output

        USB
        Mini-USB port
        Microphone
        • Highly sensitive
        • Mono

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.