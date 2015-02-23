Stay connected to your home, pets or business
Keep an eye on things when you're not there with the Philips InSightHD monitor. Live HD video, 24 hours a day, to check on the kids when they get home, see what the dog's up to or watch over your home while you're away. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Alerts let you know straight away when a noise or motion event has been detected. The sensitivity can be adjusted and monitor zones can be set up to ensure you get the coverage and monitoring levels to suit your needs.
The InSightHD app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and comes with a demo mode to allow you to see InSight in action. Simply type InSightHD in the app search bar.
The InSightHD monitor brings you video in detail. Videos are streamed in high-definition 720p, making them sharp and true-to-life. The "720" refers to the number of horizontal lines of resolution on the screen. The "p" stands for "progressive scan", and is the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame.
It's impossible to predict when something might happen. InSightHD keeps watching with adjustable motion and sound detection. Notifications will be sent to your phone automatically when noise or motion is detected.
InSightHD works with Ivideon to provide secure and reliable video streaming as well as video cloud storage. InSightHD can be used with a subscription to automatically record events when noise or motion is detected. Events are securely stored in the Ivideon cloud and can be viewed from your phone.
Events can be recorded and stored in the cloud for later viewing via a monthly or annual subscription. There are two plans available; the Silver plan records and stores all videos for the previous 7 days and the Gold Plan records and stores all videos for the previous 30 days.
The advanced technology used in InSightHD allows non-stop streaming of live video, giving you uninterrupted viewing 24 hours a day. So, day or night, you can see live video for as long as you want. No interruptions.
Security is of paramount importance and all video on the cloud, whether streaming or stored, is protected by an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) with 256-bit AES encryption. All videos are fully encrypted before transmission and can only be decrypted by your smartphone.
Once InSightHD is set up, you can watch live video from the app anywhere using Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G LTE connection. As long as you are connected, there's no limit to where you can watch from.
The InSightHD wireless monitor uses your Wi-Fi connection to stream live video and audio straight to your phone or tablet, letting you see exactly what goes on when you're not around.
The M115 InSightHD has been cleverly designed to include a universal tripod mount that allows complete freedom of placement.
