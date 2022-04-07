Search terms

1

EcoPro30

Cordless, slim, professional lamp

LUMRC220X1
  • Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done Quality light to get the job done
    -{discount-value}

    EcoPro30 Cordless, slim, professional lamp

    LUMRC220X1

    Quality light to get the job done

    The rechargeable Philips EcoPro30 hand light is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair work. It eliminates all shadow with its 120°-wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and strong magnet allow hands-free working. See all benefits

    EcoPro30 Cordless, slim, professional lamp

    Quality light to get the job done

    The rechargeable Philips EcoPro30 hand light is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair work. It eliminates all shadow with its 120°-wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and strong magnet allow hands-free working. See all benefits

    Quality light to get the job done

    The rechargeable Philips EcoPro30 hand light is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair work. It eliminates all shadow with its 120°-wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and strong magnet allow hands-free working. See all benefits

    EcoPro30 Cordless, slim, professional lamp

    Quality light to get the job done

    The rechargeable Philips EcoPro30 hand light is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair work. It eliminates all shadow with its 120°-wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and strong magnet allow hands-free working. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand light

      Quality light to get the job done

      Cordless, slim, professional lamp

      • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
      • Versatile hands-free use
      • Battery lasts up to 8 hours
      • Robust work light

      Light up your whole work area

      The Philips EcoPro30 provides a wide 120° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the whole area in front of you.

      Choose 150 lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 300 lm in 'Boost'

      The main beam on the Philips EcoPro30 has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, the Eco mode provides you with a bright 150 lumen output. On Boost mode, you get an intense 300 lumen, but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.

      Work comfortably and fatigue-free

      Philips EcoPro30 produces a 6000 K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.

      Work continuously all-day long

      The Philips EcoPro30 cordless LED lamp is designed to be ready for action. Powered by a high-energy Li-ion battery, the Philips EcoPro30 is fully recharged within 5 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light. Work for up to 8 hours in Eco mode or 4 hours in Boost mode. The one-turn opening cap makes it even easier to recharge your Philips EcoPro30.

      Work better with hands-free lighting

      Hands-free lighting helps you work more productively. Our Philips EcoPro30 comes with a powerful magnet on the bottom as well as a 360° rotatable hook, leaving both of your hands free to get the job done.

      Designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

      When you're busy working, it's easy to drop and damage your equipment. That's why it's important that the tools you use are built to last. The Philips EcoPro30 is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07 rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 metres.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Cordless, slim, professional lamp
        Expected benefits
        Quality light to get the job done

      • Product description

        Hands-free options
        Hook, Magnets
        Headband
        No
        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials and finishing
        ABS plus rubber coating
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C
        Orientable light
        360° pivoting base
        Range
        EcoPro
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        UV leak detector
        No

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6000K
        Light output
        150-300 lumen  lm
        Beam angle
        120°  degree
        LED lifetime
        10,000 hours
        Light output (eco)
        150 lumen
        Light output (boost)
        300 lumen

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        3  W
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Battery
        Battery capacity
        2200  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 4 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 8 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Plug type
        Plug+Micro USB
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Battery charging time
        Up to 3 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        RC220X1
        Ordering code
        01769731

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018017697
        EAN3
        8719018017703

      • Packed product information

        Length
        6.5  cm
        Height
        32  cm
        Weight with cable
        247  g
        Weight without cable
        235  g
        Weight with batteries
        235  g
        Size
        Standard
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        6
        Width
        4.5
        Cable length
        50 cm Micro USB

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        5,5  cm
        Width
        4,5  cm
        Height
        30,5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        270  g

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Member-exclusive offers.

          Early access to sales.

          Tips on healthy lifestyles.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.