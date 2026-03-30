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  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light

Ultinon Pro3021Stylish LED light

LUM11005U3021X2

11005U3021

11005U3021X2

Show the way forwards with LED light
Philips LED headlight bulbs** are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology.
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Stylish LED lighting that's easy to fit

Show the way forwards with LED light

  • Type of lamp: HB3/HB4

  • Up to 100% more brightness

  • 6,000 K cool white light

  • 2 year warranty

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Quality, cool white light

For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a colour temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs.

Long-life bulbs

The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3021 bulbs have a durable design with a high-performance heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.

Easy installation

Optimised LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** and indicative compatibility list here*****.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs

  2. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lights are not permitted for use on public roads

  3. Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details

  4. Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check

  5. Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs