Search terms

1

Ultinon Access

Car headlights bulb

11005U2500CX
  • Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy. Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy. Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.
    -{discount-value}

    Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

    11005U2500CX

    Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting with 80% extra brightness* and enjoy the latest LED technology in your car. See all benefits

    Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

    Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting with 80% extra brightness* and enjoy the latest LED technology in your car. See all benefits

    Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting with 80% extra brightness* and enjoy the latest LED technology in your car. See all benefits

    Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

    Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting with 80% extra brightness* and enjoy the latest LED technology in your car. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

      Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

      Quick, easy installation

      • LED-HL [≈HB3/4]
      • Direct-fit LED bulb
      • Compact design
      • 6000 K cool white light

      Plug-and-play installation

      With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play. There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with HB3/HB4-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models**.

      Better light-beam performance than halogen

      Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer better light-beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. With up to 80% extra brightness*, Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

      Compliant with automotive standards

      Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. We are aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, so we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

      Long-lasting performance

      Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb plus homogeneous light throughout the bulbs' lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs. Visit Philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more and sign up for an extended warranty***. Enjoy the best of today's technology with Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Direct-fit LED bulb
        Expected benefits
        Simple and fast installation

      • Product description

        Application
        High Beam, Low Beam, Fog
        Base
        P20d/P22d
        Designation
        LED HB3/4 11005 12 V U2500 CX
        Operating Temperature
        -40°C/+85°C
        Range
        Ultinon Access
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        [≈HB3], [≈HB4]
        ECE R37 certification
        No
        ECE R10 certification
        Yes
        Polarity free
        Yes

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1500 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6000 K
        Lumens [lm]
        1800

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        20  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11005U2500CX
        Ordering code
        02574650

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018025746
        EAN3
        8719018025760
        Packaging type
        CX
        EAN2
        8719018025753

      • Packed product information

        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        4.7  cm
        Height
        7.9  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        4 sets/8 pcs

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        20.2  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        10  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • * Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs
          • **It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
          • *** 2 year standard warranty + 1 year extended. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more about our warranty policy
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Member-exclusive offers.

          Early access to sales.

          Tips on healthy lifestyles.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.