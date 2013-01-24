Search terms
See better, work better
The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits
See better, work better
The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The compact, rechargeable Philips RCH10S is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair operations. It eliminates all shadow with its 120° wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet allow hands-free work. See all benefits
Philips RCH10S produces a 6000 K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.
The main beam on the Philips RCH10S has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, Eco mode provides you with a bright 100-lumen output. With Boost mode, you get an intense 200 lumen but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.
The Philips RCH10S provides a versatile, wide 120° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the whole area in front of you.
When you're busy working, it's easy to drop and damage your equipment. That's why it's important the tools you use are built to last. The Philips RCH105 is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07-rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 metres.
The Philips RCH10S cordless LED lamp is designed to be ready for action. Powered by a high-energy Li-ion battery, the Philips RCH10S is fully recharged within 3 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light. Work for up to 6 hours in Eco mode or 3 hours in Boost mode. The one-turn opening cap makes it even easier to recharge your Philips RCH10S.
Hands-free lighting helps you work more productively. Our Philips RCH10S comes with a powerful magnet on the bottom as well as a 360° rotatable hook, leaving both your hands free to get the job done.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outer pack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description
Marketing specifications