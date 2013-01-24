Home
LED Inspection lamps

Penlight Compact Lamp

LPL18B1
    The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

    The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

    The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

    The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

      Portable inspection tool

      • High Quality LED x 5
      • 85 lm +20 lm pointer
      • Up to 8 h Autonomy
      • Powered with 3 AAA batteries
      drop test: 12 times free drop from 1.5 m.

      High-quality LED light up to 85 lumens

      High-quality LED light up to 85 lumens

      As the international market leader in car lighting, we have years of experience and know-how in light. Philips LED inspection lamps are equipped with high-quality LEDs. Our LEDs combine strong light performance with natural colour rendering for fatigue-free work.

      Focus light: 20 lm

      The focus light will enable you to see what remains hidden for others; thanks to its ultra-slim design, the lamp can be manoeuvred into very small cavities and the strong LED source will illuminate all.

      Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        20
        Length
        29.8  cm
        Width
        18.6  cm
        Height
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        1.9  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 27900 38821 0

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL18B1
        Ordering code
        38821340

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery run time
        Up to 8 hours
        Battery type
        3 x AAA
        Power source
        Battery
        Voltage
        4.5  V
        Wattage
        1.6  W

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        10,000  hrs
        Light output
        85  lumen
        Light output (pointer)
        20  lumen

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1515  g
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        29.5  cm
        Width
        18.6  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900388213
        EAN3
        8727900388220

      • Packed product information

        Height
        3.3  cm
        Length
        17.2  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        20
        Weight with batteries
        80  g
        Width
        1.8  cm
        Weight without batteries
        47  g
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Hook
        Standard clip
        Magnet
        No
        Number of LEDs
        6
        Operating Temperature
        0 to 40  °C
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        Penlight

