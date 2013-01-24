Search terms
See better, work better
The rechargeable Philips LED inspection lamp with docking station is a cordless professional lighting tool. Its strip LED gives a strong and homogenous beam, which illuminates every area abundantly. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The rechargeable Philips LED inspection lamp with docking station is a cordless professional lighting tool. Its strip LED gives a strong and homogenous beam, which illuminates every area abundantly. See all benefits
See better, work better
The rechargeable Philips LED inspection lamp with docking station is a cordless professional lighting tool. Its strip LED gives a strong and homogenous beam, which illuminates every area abundantly. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The rechargeable Philips LED inspection lamp with docking station is a cordless professional lighting tool. Its strip LED gives a strong and homogenous beam, which illuminates every area abundantly. See all benefits
The wide beam angle of 70° will enable you to focus on specific parts and to deliver the right amount of light you need.
The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP65.
As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.
The adjustable, retractable, multi-angle hook allows you to hang this professional lighting tool on any surface, leaving both your hands free for the job.
The high-power white LEDs provide 200 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.
Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
Outer Carton
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outer pack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description