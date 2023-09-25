Search terms

Fidelio

Over-ear wireless headphones

    Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go.

    Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits

    Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits

    Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits

      • Exquisite natural sound
      • Noise Cancelling Pro+
      • Superior call quality
      • Timeless Fidelio design
      Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

      Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

      From the taut, controlled bass to the warm mids and sparkling highs, these superb headphones bring you exquisite natural sound with precise instrument separation. Graphene-coated dynamic drivers paint more detail than ever. You'll hear the tracks your favourite artists made-just the way they made them.

      Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Cancelling Pro+

      Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Cancelling Pro+

      Adaptive noise cancelling quickly adjusts to your environment to suppress outside noise, including wind, in real time. Music to calls, you can immerse yourself wherever you are without lifting a finger. If you do want to adjust the level of transparency or wind-noise reduction, simply use the Philips Headphones app.

      Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

      Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

      Beamforming mics focus on the sound of your voice while advanced AI algorithms stop background noise from ruining the call. You can happily make calls from the busiest, noisiest locations: the person you're talking to will hear you clearly, and you'll hear them.

      Timeless Fidelio design

      Timeless Fidelio design

      Elegant. Assured. Supremely wearable. Whether it's the rounded headband, with dark satin aluminium ear-cup rings and Muirhead leather accents. Or the way these over-ear headphones feel: smaller and lighter, with cushioned memory-foam ear cups that exert a gentle, even pressure on the side of your head.

      Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

      Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

      These headphones will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec. You'll get noticeably better sound and a steadier connection that doesn't dip in built-up areas. There's virtually no lag for films or gaming, and you're all set for shared listening over wireless networks with Auracast broadcasting.*

      Superb sound from any source. Wireless or wired

      Superb sound from any source. Wireless or wired

      These headphones give you choices. For the best sound when streaming on iOS or Android devices, AAC, LDAC and LC3 codecs are all supported. For wired listening, the detachable cable (included) lets you plug into a DAC, headphone amp or laptop. You can also use a USB-C cable to plug into any phone with a USB-C port.

      40 hours play time (50 with NC turned off)

      40 hours play time (50 with NC turned off)

      You get well over a day of listening even if you have noise cancellation turned on. A full charge takes just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge gives you an extra 14 hours. When you're not listening, these headphones fold flat to fit in their storage case.

      Seamless control with auto pause and multipoint

      Seamless control with auto pause and multipoint

      There are touch controls and buttons on the ear cups, and the music pauses if you take the headphones off. Advanced Bluetooth multipoint lets you seamlessly switch back and forth between two devices: listen to music on your laptop, take a call on your phone, and go back to your music automatically.

      Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

      Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

      Turn on a subtle spatial audio effect that mimics the experience of listening to stereo speakers. Or turn off adaptive noise cancelling and take control of the levels yourself. For music and podcasts, the app's custom multi-band equalizer lets you fine-tune frequencies to suit the source equipment you're using.

      Google Assistant. Google Fast Pair

      Google Assistant. Google Fast Pair

      The Google Assistant is fully integrated, so you can simply say "Hey Google" and then ask it anything. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap: if you lose your headphones, you can call them and they'll ring!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        7 - 40,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        99 dB (1 KHz -10 dBFs)
        Driver type
        Graphene coated
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • LDAC
        • SBC
        • LC3
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Headphone socket
        2.5  mm
        USB audio support
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24.2  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        22.6  cm
        Gross weight
        3.4  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13174 0
        Net weight
        1.71  kg
        Tare weight
        1.69  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        40  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        50  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 14 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        15  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        800  mAh
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium-ion (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        21  cm
        Depth
        7.4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 13174 3
        Gross weight
        0.88  kg
        Net weight
        0.57  kg
        Tare weight
        0.31  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.3  cm
        Width
        21.4  cm
        Depth
        20.9  cm
        Weight
        0.33  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        1 pcs hard carrying case
        Audio cable
        2.5-3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.2 m
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 AI mic
        Wind noise reduction
        Yes

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20320 4

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro+
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
          • Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.
