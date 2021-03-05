Search terms

    Fidelio Over-ear wireless headphones

L3/00

9 awards

Get inside the music. Anywhere.

What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are.

      From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.

      The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound - whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.

      Listen at the perfect volume - wherever you are. Adaptive noise cancelling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

      Two mics in each ear cup focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. The fully integrated Google Assistant and Alexa are there to help you pull up your favourite playlists as soon as you ask.

      A full charge gives you more than a day of music and a speedy 15 minute charge gives you 6 hours play time. There are touch controls for music and calls and buttons for ANC on the ear cups, which also fold flat for easy storage.

      Solid Bluetooth connectivity, with AAC support for iOS devices and aptX HD for Android or Windows, ensures the best possible sound when streaming. The detachable cable lets you plug into high resolution equipment for wired listening.

      The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset ANC modes. It also features a dedicated equaliser, and you can use the app to control the music you're streaming or access song information.

      Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

      Lightweight aluminium and responsibly sourced Muirhead leather ensure that these wireless headphones feel as premium as the sound. The aluminium of the ear-cup rings is in matte dark satin, with embossed Philips Fidelio branding. The music pauses automatically when you take the headphones off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Sensitivity
        103 dB (1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        7 - 40,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro+
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics
        ENC microphone
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.1
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        • aptx
        • aptx-HD
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Wireless
        Yes
        Headphone socket
        2.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Android fast pair
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC on)
        32 hr*
        Music play time (ANC off)
        38 hr*
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        800 mAh
        Talk time
        38 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 6 hrs
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.1 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        2.5-3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.2 m
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Included adapters
        Aeroplane adapter
        Others
        1 pcs hard carrying case
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5.15  cm
        Height
        20.35  cm
        Weight
        0.36  kg
        Width
        19  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7.69  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10839 4
        Height
        21.67  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Width
        20.9  cm
        Gross weight
        1.068  kg
        Net weight
        0.387  kg
        Tare weight
        0.681  kg
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        25.4  cm
        Width
        22.8  cm
        Height
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        3.655  kg
        Tare weight
        2.494  kg
        Net weight
        1.161  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10839 1

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20164 4

          Awards

          • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
          • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
