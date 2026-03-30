Discontinued
L3/00
Noise Cancellation Pro+
Natural, balanced sound
Premium leather design
38 hours of play time
From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.
The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound - whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.
Listen at the perfect volume - wherever you are. Adaptive noise cancelling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Awards
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.