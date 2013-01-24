Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Cleaning cartridge

JC305/50
Find support for this product
1 Awards
  • Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Cleaning cartridge

    JC305/50
    Find support for this product

    Keep your shaver like new

    The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new-shaver feeling every day See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Cleaning cartridge

    Keep your shaver like new

    The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new-shaver feeling every day See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all cleaning-accessories

      Keep your shaver like new

      For all SmartClean systems

      • 4+1-pack
      • Cleans
      • Lubricates
      • Refreshes
      Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

      Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

      The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

      The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing like new for longer.

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      Cleans up to 10x better than water

      The DualFiltration system and active lubrication leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than water alone

      Skin-friendly formula for a fresh and hygienic shave

      Skin-friendly formula for a fresh and hygienic shave

      The alcohol-free, skin-friendly formula gives you a fresh and hygienic shave, and it is designed to protect against skin irritation

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      The new cartridge liquid for the SmartClean system has a unique formula and a pleasant fragrance. It hygienically cleans your shaver, while leaving a fresh scent on your shaving heads.

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

      The Philips SmartClean system with cleaning cartridges is the first shaver cleaning system that effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel.

      Pay for one year and get an extra 3 months' supply for free

      Pay for one year and get an extra 3 months' supply for free

      The 4+1-pack gives you 15 months of convenient cleaning. Pay for one year and get 3 months' supply for free.

      For all SmartClean systems

      For all SmartClean systems

      The cleaning cartridges are suitable for all shavers with the SmartClean system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Cleaning Cartridge
        5  pcs

      • Capacity

        Cleaning Cartridge
        5 x 6 fl oz/5 x 170 ml

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.