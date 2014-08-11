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Discontinued

Cleaning cartridge

JC305/50

Keep your shaver like new

The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new-shaver feeling every day

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Compatible products
Shaver series 9000

Shaver series 9000
Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

S9974/35

Shaver series 9000

Shaver series 9000
Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

S9974/55

Shaver series 9000

Shaver series 9000
Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

S9975/35

Shaver series 9000

Shaver series 9000
Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

S9975/55

Shaver series 9000

Shaver series 9000
Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

S9983/55

For all SmartClean systems

Keep your shaver like new

  • 4+1-pack

  • Cleans

  • Lubricates

  • Refreshes

Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing like new for longer.

Cleans up to 10x better than water

Cleans up to 10x better than water

The DualFiltration system and active lubrication leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than water alone

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