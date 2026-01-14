Philips One by Sonicare

All series
HY1200/05
HY120005
The One that cleans better
The One for on the go
The One without hassle
The One in multiple colours
Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.
The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It's sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.
Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.