Other items in the box
- Sonicare handle 9000 Series
- Premium Plaque Defense Brush Head (C3)
- Puck
- Travel case
HX9911/88
Whiter teeth in just 3 days*
The C3 Premium Plaque Control toothbrush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots***
Powerful sonic vibrations move 62,000 times every minute to drive plaque-fighting bubbles between your teeth and along your gum line. Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Boost your smile's brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days*.
Our DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush comes with a standout ombré design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Slim, compact travel case in a complementary colour goes anywhere life takes you.
Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle yet effective clean and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the electric toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your toothbrush head do the work.
Smart toothbrush heads ensure that you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. When you are using the C3 Premium Plaque Control toothbrush head, your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your toothbrush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.
The DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.
