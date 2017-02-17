Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX9058/33
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
  • Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9058/33
    1 award

    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2 x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all G3 Premium Gum Care

      Healthier gums for a healthier smile

      Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

      • 8-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

      Up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

      With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care's flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line, helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head's curved design, you can be sure of maximised bristle contact.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

      You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™-enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however you brush, you get an exceptional clean you can see and feel.

      Up to 2 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      Up to 2 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Gum Care adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 2x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Colour
        Black
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        8 G3 Premium Gum Care

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Up to 7 x healthier gums*
        Plaque removal
        Removes 10 x more plaque*****

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
          • *than a DiamondClean brush head
          • **in Gum Care Mode vs. a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
          • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles
          • ****than a manual toothbrush
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Early access to promotions

          Exclusive member days and offers

          News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.