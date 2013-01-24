Search terms
Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence toothbrush head (formerly ProResults plaque control) is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence toothbrush head (formerly ProResults plaque control) is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine. See all benefits
Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence toothbrush head (formerly ProResults plaque control) is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.
The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence toothbrush head (formerly ProResults plaque control) is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine. See all benefits
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Plaque Defence brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.
Your Optimal Plaque Defence brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.
Items included
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Health benefits
Quality and performance