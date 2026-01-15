Philips Sonicare I InterCare

All series
HX9006/87
Reaches deep in between teeth
Medium soft
70% bio-based plastic*
Our InterCare brush head uses extra-long bristles to help remove up to 3 x more plaque** from in between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
allocated to the plastic of the brush head on mass balance basis
vs. a manual toothbrush
Except for Philips One