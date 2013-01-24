Home
Philips Sonicare TongueCare+

Tongue cleaning starter kit

HX8071/10
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Clean tongue, fresh breath Clean tongue, fresh breath Clean tongue, fresh breath
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue cleaning starter kit

    HX8071/10
    Clean tongue, fresh breath

    Click. Spray. Clean. Our breakthrough TongueCare+ tongue brush and spray instantly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a powerful breath-freshening solution. Your tongue gets a Sonicare clean; you get long-lasting fresh breath.

    Philips Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue cleaning starter kit

    Clean tongue, fresh breath

    Click. Spray. Clean. Our breakthrough TongueCare+ tongue brush and spray instantly transforms your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a powerful breath-freshening solution. Your tongue gets a Sonicare clean; you get long-lasting fresh breath. See all benefits

      Clean tongue, fresh breath

      Kills bad-breath bacteria

      • 1 tongue brush
      • 1 tongue spray
      A triple threat to fight bad breath

      A triple threat to fight bad breath

      Up to 80% of bad breath comes from odour-producing bacteria that accumulate and hide deep within the porous surface of your tongue. TongueCare+ combines three powerful components that work together to form an advanced fresh-breath solution. The innovative tongue brush, with 240 MicroBristles, contours to the tongue to clean away bad breath bacteria below the surface. Specially formulated BreathRx tongue spray kills 99% of the germs that cause bad breath* and neutralises lingering odours. Sonicare sonic technology breaks up and cleans away debris with 31 000 strokes per minute.

      240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

      240 MicroBristles for a gentle deep clean

      With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows you to comfortably clean the entire tongue.

      Kills bad-breath bacteria

      Kills bad-breath bacteria

      The unique combination of ingredients in our Philips Sonicare BreathRx tongue spray is clinically proven to kill bad breath bacteria and neutralise odours instantly. The special thick formula coats the tongue and keeps it lubricated for a gentle cleaning experience. The cool mint flavour leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

      From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

      From toothbrush to tongue cleaner in just one click

      TongueCare+ tongue brushes quickly transform your Philips Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner. Each tongue brush clicks onto your Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, just like a regular brush head. Simple to use, replace and clean, these innovative tongue brushes are compatible with all Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush handles, so it couldn't be easier to add tongue cleaning to your daily oral care routine. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

      A Philips Sonicare clean for your tongue

      TongueCare+ is the only tongue cleaner with Philips Sonicare strength, to clean away bad-breath bacteria with every stroke. 31 000 vibrations per minute break up tongue debris, sweep away bad-breath bacteria and drive the bacteria-killing ingredients of the BreathRx tongue spray deeper. Thanks to our Philips Sonicare technology, your tongue will feel cleaner and your breath will stay fresh for longer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Antibacterial tongue spray
        2 oz
        Tongue brush
        1

      • Ingredients

        Antibacterial tongue spray
        0.09% CPC, Zytex

      • Use by

        After opened
        6 months
        Shelf life
        36 months

