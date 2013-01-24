A triple threat to fight bad breath

Up to 80% of bad breath comes from odour-producing bacteria that accumulate and hide deep within the porous surface of your tongue. TongueCare+ combines three powerful components that work together to form an advanced fresh-breath solution. The innovative tongue brush, with 240 MicroBristles, contours to the tongue to clean away bad breath bacteria below the surface. Specially formulated BreathRx tongue spray kills 99% of the germs that cause bad breath* and neutralises lingering odours. Sonicare sonic technology breaks up and cleans away debris with 31 000 strokes per minute.