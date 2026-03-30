Discontinued
HX6907/01
HX6481/60
HX962K
HX9631/17
HX962P
HX9631/18
HX962G
HX9636/19
HX680Q
HX6848/98
HX642A
HX6481/50
HX960V
HX9611/21
HX960K
HX9611/22
HX684J
HX6856/29
HX684A
HX6887/64
UV sanitising technology
Sanitises 2 brush heads**
Cleans without chemicals
Charges 1 toothbrush***
Surround your brush heads with sanitising light: the UV Sanitiser's reflector distributes sanitising light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.
Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitiser.
Simple and safe: the UV Sanitiser conveniently turns itself off after its 10 minute cleaning cycle is complete.
H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1. For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and Premium Plaque Control (C3)).
compatible with all click-on adult brush heads