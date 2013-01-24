Home
UV Sanitizer

UV sanitiser

HX6907/01
    Get more peace of mind by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially engineered UV sanitising technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses* without any chemicals. See all benefits

      Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

      Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

      • UV sanitising technology
      • Sanitises 2 brush heads**
      • Cleans without chemicals
      • Charges 1 toothbrush***
      Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

      Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

      Surround your brush heads with sanitising light: the UV Sanitiser's reflector distributes sanitising light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

      Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

      Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

      Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitiser.

      Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

      Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

      Simple and safe: the UV Sanitiser conveniently turns itself off after its 10 minute cleaning cycle is complete.

      Charge your toothbrush while sanitising your brush heads

      Charge your toothbrush while sanitising your brush heads

      Charge your Sonicare toothbrush while your brush heads become clean and fresh. (Not compatible with DiamondClean, DiamondClean 9000 or DiamondClean Smart. Toothbrush not included.)

      Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

      Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

      Make sure your toothbrush is thoroughly cleaned, every time. Our UV Sanitising technology is designed to specifically kill germs on Sonicare brush heads.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        UV sanitiser
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        White

      • Ease of use

        Brush head fit
        Fits all snap-on brush heads
        UV clean cycle duration
        10 minutes
        Sonicare toothbrush charger
        • Not compatible with
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean 9000
        • DiamondClean Smart

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          Awards

          • H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1. For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and Premium Plaque Control (C3)).
          • * compatible with all click-on adult brush heads

