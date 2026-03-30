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  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

Discontinued

UV SanitizerUV sanitiser

HX6907/01

Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
Get more peace of mind by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially engineered UV sanitising technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses* without any chemicals.
See all benefits
Compatible products
C3 Premium Plaque Control

C3 Premium Plaque Control
Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6481/60

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962K

HX9631/17

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962P

HX9631/18

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962G

HX9636/19

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

HX680Q

HX6848/98

ProtectiveClean 4700

ProtectiveClean 4700
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX642A

HX6481/50

ExpertClean 7300

ExpertClean 7300
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX960V

HX9611/21

ExpertClean 7300

ExpertClean 7300
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX960K

HX9611/22

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684J

HX6856/29

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684A

HX6887/64

Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

  • UV sanitising technology

  • Sanitises 2 brush heads**

  • Cleans without chemicals

  • Charges 1 toothbrush***

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

Surround your brush heads with sanitising light: the UV Sanitiser's reflector distributes sanitising light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitiser.

Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

Simple and safe: the UV Sanitiser conveniently turns itself off after its 10 minute cleaning cycle is complete.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1. For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and Premium Plaque Control (C3)).

  2. compatible with all click-on adult brush heads