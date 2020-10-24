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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6311/02
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User manual
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Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
For KidsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
For KidsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging base
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
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