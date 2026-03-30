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  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsSonic electric toothbrush

HX6311/02

Encourage healthy brushing on their own
The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Electric toothbrush for kids

Encourage healthy brushing on their own

  • 2 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Rubberised brush head is designed to protect young teeth

Rubberised brush head is designed to protect young teeth

Rubberised brush head is designed to protect young teeth

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode