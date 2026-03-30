Discontinued
HX6311/02
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
Rubberised brush head is designed to protect young teeth
Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode