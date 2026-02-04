Subbrand Logo
Philips Sonicare Optimal White

4+1 pack brush heads

HX6065/88

The brush head for brilliant whitening
Get a more radiant smile with this clinically tested teeth-whitening brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. Notice results after just one week while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.
100% whiter teeth in 1 week*

The brush head for brilliant whitening

  • 100% whiter teeth in one week*

  • Removes 7 x more plaque*

  • Medium soft

  • 4+1-pack

Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.*

Up to 7 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Our whitening brush head uses densely packed bristles to remove up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

Proven Sonicare technology

Proven Sonicare technology

Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Technical specifications

Disclaimers

    1. in White mode vs. a manual toothbrush.

    2. allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.

    3. Not compatible with Philips One handles.