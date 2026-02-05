Philips Sonicare Optimal White

All series
HX6065/87
100% whiter teeth in one week*
Removes 7 x more plaque*
Medium soft
4+1-pack
Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.*
Our whitening brush head uses densely packed bristles to remove up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.
Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Dynamic fluid action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
in White mode vs. a manual toothbrush.
allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.
Not compatible with Philips One handles.