    Philips Sonicare For Kids 4 pack brush heads

    HX6034/90

    The brush head made specially for kids

    Prevent cavities and grow confident smiles with this Philips Sonicare for Kids brush head replacement. Gentle, thorough, engaging cleaning for children aged three and up.

    Philips Sonicare For Kids 4 pack brush heads

    The brush head made specially for kids

    Protection against cavities for children aged 3+

    • Gentle yet effective cleaning
    • For kids aged 3+
    • Soft
    • 4-pack
    Gentle cleaning to protect growing smiles

    Gentle cleaning to protect growing smiles

    Rest assured that your child can stay comfortable as they develop healthy brushing habits and keep away cavities. Philips Sonicare for Kids brush heads feature a rubber moulding for a softer, more pleasant feel in the mouth against cheeks and gums.

    Proven Sonicare technology

    Proven Sonicare technology

    Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Superior cleaning in seconds

    Superior cleaning in seconds

    Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited time your child spends brushing to build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

    Suitable for kids aged 3+

    Suitable for kids aged 3+

    This brush head is made to clean little mouths with care. It features soft bristles for gentle cleaning, a contoured bristle profile to fit your child's teeth and a soft rubber back for extra in-mouth comfort. Also available in a standard size for kids aged 7 and up.

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.*

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Soft
      Colour
      White/Aqua
      Size
      Compact

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare for Kids

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      4 For Kids 3+

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Made in
      US
      Benefit
      Gentle clean

    • allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.
