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All series

  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6013/02

Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at unbelievable value.
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Compatible products
C3 Premium Plaque Control

C3 Premium Plaque Control
Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

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ProtectiveClean 4700
Sonic electric toothbrush

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ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

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HX6887/64

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Sonic electric toothbrush

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ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
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HX6852/10

Superior performance at superior value

Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

  • 3-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • All-round cleaning

Optimised Philips Sonicare performance

Optimised Philips Sonicare performance

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush