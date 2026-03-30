Discontinued
HX6013/02
HX6481/60
HX680Q
HX6848/98
HX642A
HX6481/50
HX684J
HX6856/29
HX684A
HX6887/64
HX680A
HX6807/24
HX684G
HX6852/10
3-pack
Standard size
Click-on
All-round cleaning
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.
This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush