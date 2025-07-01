Sign up for exclusive offers
Toothbrush heads
All series
Philips Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Discontinued
Support
HX6013/02
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
All (3)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you