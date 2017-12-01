Search terms

Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6010/32
Sonicare
    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users who want our authentic cleaning experience at unbelievable value.

      Superior performance at superior value

      • 10-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

      Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we'll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles and when they turn white, you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

      Up to 2x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 2x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your C1 ProResults brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        10 C1 ProResults standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 2 x more plaque*

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Removes up to 2x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
