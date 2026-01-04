Subbrand Logo
  New

Philips Sonicare 4100

Rechargeable toothbrush

HX4046/52

Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 4000 Series. Enjoy up to 5 x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush
Gently removes up to 5 x more plaque*

  • Gently removes 5 x more plaque

  • Pressure Sensor

  • 4 brushing settings

  • Easy Start

  • 21-day battery life

Gently removes up to 5 x more plaque*

Gently removes up to 5 x more plaque*

This electric toothbrush comes with our W brush head. It uses densely packed bristles to deliver up to 5 x more plaque removal*, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles cleaning by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know through gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.

Technical specifications

