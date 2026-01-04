Subbrand Logo
  • New

Philips Sonicare 2100

Rechargeable toothbrush

HX4022/04

Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 2000 Series. Enjoy up to 3 x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush
Gently removes up to 3 x more plaque*

  • Gently removes 3 x more plaque

  • 2 intensities

  • Easy Start

  • SmartTimer and QuadPacer

  • 14 day battery life

This electric toothbrush comes with our InterCare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles cleaning by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 2 intensity settings. Choose between Medium and Low. Whether you want a little more vigour or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.

    1. vs. a manual toothbrush