Philips Sonicare 1100

All series
New
HX3901/01
Available in
Gently removes 3 x more plaque
Easy Start
SmartTimer and QuadPacer
14 day battery life
This electric toothbrush comes with our InterCare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles cleaning by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Sonicare easy-start programme is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.
vs. a manual toothbrush