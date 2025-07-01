Search terms

  • Smart brushing for a personalised, gentle clean Smart brushing for a personalised, gentle clean Smart brushing for a personalised, gentle clean

    Philips Sonicare Sonic electric toothbrush Advanced Clean

    HX3792/12

    Enjoy a new level of oral care!

    • Pressure sensor helps protect your teeth and gums
    • Smart screen for an instant brushing performance check
    • Our technology brings you an effective yet gentle clean
    • Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer
    • G3 brush head to absorb excessive pressure on your gums
    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare Sonic electric toothbrush Advanced Clean

    Similar products

    See all 5 Series gum health

    Smart brushing for a personalised, gentle clean

    Displays everyday brushing performance with a built-in smart screen. Gentle on gums with the new gum pro mode and pressure sensor for oral health. Clean with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head for an exceptional brushing experience.
    Pressure sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

    Pressure sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

    Your Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean is equipped with an advanced sensor that measures the pressure you apply while brushing. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will provide immediate feedback to indicate that you need to adjust the pressure. This feedback is given by an orange light ring at the bottom of the handle.

    Smart screen for an instant brushing performance check

    Smart screen for an instant brushing performance check

    The built-in smart screen provides instant feedback on your brushing pressure, duration and battery life, and even notifies you when you need to replace the brush head. One click to master key messages for better brushing habits without installing an app.

    Our technology brings you an effective yet gentle clean

    Our technology brings you an effective yet gentle clean

    Our unique sonic sweeping motion is carefully calibrated to create gentle microbubbles that reach deep between the teeth. 31,000 brush strokes per minute** gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    2 minute SmarTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

    G3 brush head to absorb excessive pressure on your gums

    G3 brush head to absorb excessive pressure on your gums

    G3 Premium Gum Care brush head is wrapped with gel. It gently absorbs excessive pressure on your gums and teeth for the best cleaning experience. The top of the bristles is rounded, and the arc design was chosen to increase the contact surface of the bristles, protect the gums and clean them efficiently.

    5 Modes: Clean, Gum Pro, Deep Clean, Sensitive, White

    5 Modes: Clean, Gum Pro, Deep Clean, Sensitive, White

    Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean 6800 Series has 5 modes for all of your brushing needs. Clean mode provides an exceptional daily clean. Gum Pro mode with triple frequency conversion provides cleaning and care in one go. Deep mode provides invigorating and thorough cleaning. Sensitive mode gently takes care of delicate gums and cleans teeth. White mode removes stains efficiently.

    Easy-Start to ease the transition

    Easy-Start to ease the transition

    Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      5 Vdc

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 14 days
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Light Pink Metallic

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean
      Brush heads
      1 G3 Premium Gum Care
      Charger
      1 charger
      Travel Pouch
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Ring lights up in orange at the bottom of the handle

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean (2 minutes)
      White
      Removes stains on teeth (2 minutes 30 seconds)
      Deep Clean
      For an invigorating and thorough clean (3 minutes)
      Sensitive
      Gentle clean for gums (2 minutes)
      Gum Pro
      Exceptional clean and gentle massage for gums (3 minutes)

    • Smart sensor technology

      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • When used with a G3 Premium Gum Care brush head in Clean mode vs. manual toothbrush; in a lab study, actual results may vary
    • *In Gum Pro mode or White mode
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.