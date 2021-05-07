Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush.
Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*
The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.
Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth and gums
Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.
Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer
2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use
Slim, lightweight and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you get an amazing clean without any strain.
Always know when to replace your brush heads
All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.
Easy-Start to ease the transition
Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.
14 day long-lasting battery life
Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.