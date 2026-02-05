Subbrand Logo
Philips Sonicare 2100 Series

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3651/12

HX365LB

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush.
Up to 3 x better plaque removal*

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

  • Sonic technology

  • QuadPacer and SmarTimer

  • Slim ergonomic design

  • 14 day battery life

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

Safe and gentle to use

Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

Disclaimers

    1. vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums

    2. Individual results may vary

    3. Data on file

    4. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode