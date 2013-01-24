Home
HS85/60
    Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

    Change heads every 12 months for best results

    • NIVEA FOR MEN
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Flex Tracker system

    Flex Tracker system

    The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

    Glide rings

    Glide rings

    The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

    Wet use

    Wet use

    Use the shaver in the shower to save time and give yourself the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving unit

      Fits product types
      • 8020X
      • 8040X
      • 8060X
      • HS8015
      • HS8020
      • HS8023
      • HS8040
      • HS8060
      • HS8420
      • HS8440
      • HS8460

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.