Headlight restoration kit

HRK00XM
    Compared with other kits, which require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits

      See clearly, drive more safely

      With UV protection

      • With UV protection
      Restore rather than replace

      Restore rather than replace

      Save money by restoring your car headlights instead of buying new ones

      Provides safer night-time driving

      Provides safer night-time driving

       UV coating technology restores rather than replaces. A cleaner headlight provides safe night-time driving.

      High quality and cost-effective

      High quality and cost-effective

      Cleans both headlights

      This kit will provide you with everything you need to clean two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water-based Pre-treatment (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29.5 ml) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 600 grit (coarse) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 1500 grit (medium) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 2000 grit (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)

      Removes haze and yellowing from sun and dirt

      The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze and yellowing away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

      Better light saves lives

      "Over time, headlights wear down and become scratched due to impacts and general deterioration. Plastic headlights are manufactured with an outer ultraviolet (UV) protection coating. This coating degrades from exposure to the elements, causing fading, yellowing and oxidation, which can result in a loss of up to 40% vision at night"

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Special pack
        EAN1
        8727900399769
        EAN3
        8727900399776

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

