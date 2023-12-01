Search terms

    Turn the toughest ingredients, such as frozen fruit and nuts, into the finest smoothies with the Philips 5000 Series Blender with a 1200 W motor. A cleaning setting makes it all effortless from start to finish. See all benefits

      Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

      50% more powerful* with ProBlend Plus technology

      • ProBlend Plus technology
      • 1200 W ProBlend Plus motor
      • Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water
      1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

      1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

      50% more power* makes velvety smooth drinks, soups and sauces from even the hardest ingredients, like frozen fruit, ice and nuts.

      New ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

      New ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

      Extended blades are longer and thicker to crush and blend even the hardest ingredients.

      ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

      ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

      Ribs in the glass guide your ingredients into the vortex for optimal circulation and ideal results.

      Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

      Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

      Make velvety smoothies and smoothie bowls from frozen fruit with little or no liquid needed. Use the tamper to push ingredients down and keep them circulating until you reach the perfect consistency.

      2 litre capacity for the whole family

      2 litre capacity for the whole family

      Large 2 litre jar with a 1.5 litre working capacity makes smoothies for the whole family in one healthy, delicious batch.

      3 speeds plus Pulse put you in control

      3 speeds plus Pulse put you in control

      Choose from three speed settings for hard and soft ingredients. Or use the Pulse feature for extra bursts of power when you need it.

      Detachable blades for easy cleanup

      Detachable blades for easy cleanup

      Separate the blade unit from the blending jar to wash by hand or in the dishwasher.

      Easy cleaning without scrubbing

      Easy cleaning without scrubbing

      Cleanup is simple with the manual clean setting. Say goodbye to scrubbing!

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

      NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

      NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

      Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our NutriU app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more, plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        Tamper

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220–240  V
        Power
        1200  W

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        3.54 kg
        Item length
        20.5 cm
        Item width
        19.4 cm
        Item height
        48.2 cm

      • General specifications

        Type of lid
        Removable
        Dishwasher safe
        Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
        Blade
        4-star blade
        Manual cleaning function
        Yes
        Speed
        3 speeds and Pulse

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material jar
        Glass
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • *vs HR2228
