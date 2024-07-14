Search terms

    5000 Series Hand Blender

    HR2683/00

    Blend even the hardest ingredients in no time

    With 50% more power* to crush any ingredient, the Philips 5000 Series Hand Blender is the perfect choice for great and even results. Enjoy creamy soups and silky sauces while exploring new ways to prepare your food!

    5000 Series Hand Blender

    Our strongest Hand Blender ever

    • Blender
    1200 Watts of pure crushing power

    1200 Watts of pure crushing power

    Blend even the hardest ingredients with our strongest hand blender ever. Enjoy everything from homemade nut milk to frozen fruit smoothies in no time.

    Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

    Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

    Patented technology combines our strongest motor with a uniquely shaped blade unit and splash guard for optimal food movement, easy cleaning and no mess. Fast and smooth results every time.

    Compact chopper for herbs, nuts, meat and more

    Compact chopper for herbs, nuts, meat and more

    Attach the compact chopper to chop onions and herbs, crush nuts and more. 0.5 L capacity for all the small tasks you need to perform while preparing your food.

    SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

    SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

    Adjust your speed while blending for better control thanks to the intuitive speed trigger. Start slow to avoid splashing, then gradually press harder to steadily increase power.

    Swap attachments at the touch of a button

    Swap attachments at the touch of a button

    A one-touch button releases the blending bar with one hand, so you can change attachments without putting down the blender or making a mess on the counter.

    Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

    Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

    Our new speed indicator lets you prepare all your favourite foods with ease and precision.

    Anti-splash blade guard keeps you and your kitchen clean

    Anti-splash blade guard keeps you and your kitchen clean

    Don't worry about splashing. Thanks to ProMix Technology, our special blade guard stops splashes, large and small. The wave shape at the bottom of the blending bar traps less food on the blade for easy clean-up.

    Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

    Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

    Attach the whisk accessory for fluffy whipped cream, silky mayonnaise or perfect pancake batter, or create your favourite salad dressings.

    Simply rinse clean in seconds

    Simply rinse clean in seconds

    Clean-up couldn't be easier. Due to the ProMix Technology you can release the blending bar and rinse it clean under running water.

    Compact design makes storage simple

    Compact design makes storage simple

    Make the most of limited cupboard space. Our hand blender and attachments are designed for efficient storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Colour(s)
      Black

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220–240  V
      Power
      1200  W

    • Technical specifications

      Power Plug
      VDE Plug (16 A)
      Accepted Voltage Frequency
      50/60 Hz
      Are batteries required?
      No
      Contains liquid contents?
      No
      Items per Inner Pack
      1
      Number of Boxes
      1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
      25 x 22.8 x 28  cm
      Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
      7 x 4 x 22  mm
      Weight of product
      1.45  kg
      Packaging weight
      0.55 kg

    • Service

      2 year guarantee
      Yes

