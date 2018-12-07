Search terms

  • Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste! Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste! Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2621/90

    Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!

    The new ProMix Viva collection hand blender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

    See all benefits

    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

    Blend. Chop. Whip. Taste!

    Simply blend your favourite ingredients.

    • 800 W blending power
    • SpeedTouch with speed guidance
    • 1 L XL chopper
    • Easy to clean
    Powerful 800 W motor for great results

    Powerful 800 W motor for great results

    Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favourite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

    ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

    ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

    Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with the best results every time.

    SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

    SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

    Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without changing settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

    Single-button release to quickly change accessories

    Single-button release to quickly change accessories

    When you're cooking up a storm, you'll love how easy it is to change accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.

    Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

    Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

    Don't worry about any mess when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimal mess and less cleaning up later.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

    Get adventurous with our single whisk accessory. It's just what you need to make frothy whipping cream, smooth mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter and more.

    XL chopper to process harder foods like meat, nuts and cheese

    Save time and energy on chopping harder ingredients like fruit and meat by hand. Our Philips XL Chopper will do the hard work for you so you can easily prepare delicious salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Whisk
      • XL chopper

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      800  W
      RPM blender (max.)
      max. 11,500  rpm

    • Design

      Colour
      Black and Stainless steel

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Turbo function
      • SpeedTouch technology
      • On/off switch

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic ABS + Stainless steel + Anti-slip rubber
      Material accessories
      Plastic ABS
      Material blade
      Stainless steel

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.