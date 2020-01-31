Search terms

ProMix Handblender

HR2534/00
  • Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button
    With a powerful motor and unique ergonomic design, the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day See all benefits

      Fast and efficient blending at the touch of a button

      Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

      • Intuitive
      • Easy
      • Powerful
      The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees there'll be no splashes or mess while you blend.

      The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

      Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

      Easily attach and detach accessories for various functions with one press of a button.

      650 W Powerful Motor

      With strong 650 W powerful motor ensure powerful blending for your daily homemade meals

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Plastic
        Material bar
        Metal

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Beaker
        • Blade unit S-blade

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650  W

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        1

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

