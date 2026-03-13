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Discontinued
User Manual Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high-speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more.
What can I do to remove the discoloration of the plastic parts?
Can I process boiling hot ingredients in the bowl?
Can I crush ice cubes with this appliance?
Can I sharpen the blade unit myself?
Why do I need two blades for my Philips OnionChef?
What is the purpose of the basket?
What else can I process with the onion chopper blade unit & basket?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Which size should the ingredients have before processing?
How can I use the second speed (mentioned on packaging)?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
What should I do if the device does not work at all?
The blade of my Philips chopper is blocked
My OnionChef doesn’t cut anymore when I put large chunks of carrots, is it broken?
Why do the onions turn into a wet pulp when I chop them?
My Philips chopper is unstable and makes a lot of noise
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin