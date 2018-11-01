Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients to the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits
The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, cold soup, compote, smoothies, and thanks to the optimised heating profile, milked based soup. You can also use it as a normal blender.
Extra manual blending function for perfect results.
A separate optimised heating profile makes cooking milk based soup worry free.
A recipe book with 38 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included. Want a soup cleanse day? Select from our cleanse favourites (marked with a special leaf icon) and pick 3-5 soups for your day.
Thanks to SoupPro technology, soups are blended with the perfect temperature profile combined with blending to ensure that your results are smooth and consistent every time.
With a 1.2 litre capacity, you can easily make a meal for 2 or appetisers for 4.
The Z-shaped blade design together with the optimised heating profile allows you to create your favourite soups with the perfect texture in 18 minutes or less.
All you need to do is add ingredients and select a program.
