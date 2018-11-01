Search terms

  • Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
    Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients to the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      SoupPro technology ensures the perfect texture

      • SoupPro Technology
      • 6 pre-set programs
      • Large 1.2 L jar
      • Recipe book included
      The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, cold soup, compote, smoothies, and thanks to the optimised heating profile, milked based soup. You can also use it as a normal blender.

      A separate optimised heating profile makes cooking milk based soup worry free.

      A recipe book with 38 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included. Want a soup cleanse day? Select from our cleanse favourites (marked with a special leaf icon) and pick 3-5 soups for your day.

      Thanks to SoupPro technology, soups are blended with the perfect temperature profile combined with blending to ensure that your results are smooth and consistent every time.

      With a 1.2 litre capacity, you can easily make a meal for 2 or appetisers for 4.

      The Z-shaped blade design together with the optimised heating profile allows you to create your favourite soups with the perfect texture in 18 minutes or less.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.5 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of product (WxDxH)
        9.1 x 9.1 x 13.6 in
        Weight incl. packaging
        5.7 lb
        Weight of product
        3.9 lb
        Dimensions packaging
        80 x 24 x 35 cm (31.5 x 9.4 x 13.9 inches) (L x W x H)

      • Design and finish

        Colour of control panel
        Black
        Colour(s)
        Black
        Material of main body
        Metal
        Material jar
        Stainless Steel
        Material blade
        Stainless Steel

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        120 V
        Frequency
        60 Hz
        Capacity jar
        1.2 L
        Cord length
        28 in

