Avance Collection

Mixer accessory

HR1962/92
    Delicious homemade cakes, cupcakes and more

    Prepare delicious homemade batter for any kind of cake, cupcake or pancake with the Mixer Accessory for your Philips Avance SpeedTouch hand blender. See all benefits

      Delicious homemade cakes, cupcakes and more

      All your favourite recipes at the touch of a button

      • Accessory for HR167x and HR168x

      High quality stainless steel beaters

      With these high quality stainless steel beaters for the mixer accessory for the Philips Avance SpeedTouch hand blender, you can easily mix cake batter, muffin batter and pancake batter. Cream and eggs can also be whisked quickly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Accessories

        Included
        Mixer

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • General specifications

        Product features
        Dishwasher safe

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        SAN plastic

